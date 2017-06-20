Tue June 20, 2017
June 19, 2017

Forget PakvsIndia: Twitter trolls Jadeja over Pandya’s runout

KARACHI: Twitter has been ablaze with funny trolls and people from across the border grilled Ravindra Jadeja for Hardik Pandya's runout in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Pakistan lifted the title by crushing India by 180 runs in the final played at Kennington Oval, London.

Pandya blasted 76 runs off 46 balls with four boundaries and 6 sixers. He was run out by the mistake of Jadeja who scored 15 off 41 balls.

Here we have compiled a collection of some of the funniest of all those trolls that rocked twitter throughout the day.

 

