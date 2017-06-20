Forget PakvsIndia: Twitter trolls Jadeja over Pandya’s runout

KARACHI: Twitter has been ablaze with funny trolls and people from across the border grilled Ravindra Jadeja for Hardik Pandya's runout in the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Pakistan lifted the title by crushing India by 180 runs in the final played at Kennington Oval, London.

Pandya blasted 76 runs off 46 balls with four boundaries and 6 sixers. He was run out by the mistake of Jadeja who scored 15 off 41 balls.

Here we have compiled a collection of some of the funniest of all those trolls that rocked twitter throughout the day.

Jadeja is going to play the greatest 25 overs in history to avoid meeting Pandya in the dressing room. — Domain Maximus (@sidin) June 18, 2017

My best performance of #CT2017 is the wicket of Hardik Pandya~ Ravindra Jadeja.(2017) #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/x7Ij2GEXch — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 18, 2017

Finally, I Got A Wicket. #INDvPAK — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 18, 2017

Pandya with Jadeja in the dressing room right now ... #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XTMGJ8dygg — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 18, 2017

Today's play of the day#IndiaVsPakistanFinal Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/8Iemij31CI — MangoMan (@surendranvinod) June 18, 2017

Jadeja.. paap lagega tumko.. — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 18, 2017

Players like Pandya work hard..practice hard..look for a big opportunity to show their talent.. and then there is Jadeja.. #INDvPAK — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 18, 2017