Army jawans celebrate Pakistan triumph

RAWALPINDI: The historic Pakistan victory over India in the Champions Trophy final has enthralled the entire nation including citizens, politicians and our valiant soldiers.

All of them have been overjoyed beyond estimates. Amid celebrations over the huge win against India , Pakistan Army soldiers too could not hold back themselves from expressing their emotions.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday congratulated Pakistan team for winning ICC Champions Trophy final against India. He announced Umra tickets for the winner players.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4. They were eventually dismissed for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four.

DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor tweeted out images of ecstatic soldiers. The pictures show army jawans gesturing victory sign and dancing after Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs today.