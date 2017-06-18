Bus crash in Brazil leaves at least 10 dead

RIO DE JANEIRO: A bus traveling on a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in Brazil overturned Saturday in a crash that left at least 10 people dead, officials said.

Highway police said it was apparently a tourist bus and it was not immediately known how many people were on the vehicle.

The police said dozens were injured when the bus flipped over and skidded along the side of the highway.

The accident happened in the northwest state of Piaui on a road that has come to be called "the route of death."

The news website GP1 said that on that poorly maintained section of the road, more than 30 people have died this year.

More than 6,400 people lost their lives in road accidents last year in Brazil, according to highway police figures.

With a road fatality rate of 23.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, Brazil is ranked fourth in the world in such deaths, after Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Belize in Central America, according to a World Health Organization report issued in 2015.