I will give my best in the final: Hasan Ali

LONDON: When Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup – their greatest cricketing triumph – Hasan Ali wasn’t even born yet. But the 23-year-old grew up taking inspiration from that title-winning triumph. His biggest dream was to help Pakistan win an international title by beating old rivals India in the process.

The young pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker of the Champions Trophy – will get a perfect chance to realize his dream when he will spearhead Pakistan’s pace attack in Sunday’s final against India here at The Oval.

"As a cricketer from Pakistan you grow up dreaming of a victory against India and to be a performer in that match," Hasan, who has taken ten wickets from four Champions Trophy matches so far, said in an interview on Saturday.

"I am getting another opportunity to play against India and will give my level best to play a match-winning role in it," he added.

Hasan, who has taken 39 ODI wickets since his debut against Ireland at Malahide last year, has been Pakistan’s star performer in the tournament. Of his 10 wickets just one, Suranga Lakmal, was a tail-ender. The other nine are Yuvraj Singh, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Wayne Parnell, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes.

"I enjoy all my wickets but the one I enjoyed most was Eoin Morgan’s because the team needed it badly," he said. "My father follows and understands cricket. Before the match against England when I talked to him he told me he would want me to get the wicket of Morgan because he was the batsman in form."

Hasan has also proved his ability to extract reverse swing."Reverse swing is the identity of Pakistan’s cricket and in today’s cricket it is very important to have this skill otherwise you struggle," he said. "I learned this art in domestic cricket. I am trying to learn it more day by day and I am hopeful that I will be able to revive the reverse swing in Pakistan cricket."

Hasan was confident that Pakistan will play positive cricket on their way to winning the coveted crown."Since we have been on a winning streak we won’t be under pressure in the final," he said."We will just play positive cricket like we did in the previous three games."I will try my best to continue the performance and win the final."