Sun June 18, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 16, 2017

Army chief hosts dinner for cricket legends Richards and Chappell

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)  hosted dinner for West Indian cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards and former Australian captain Ian Chappell here at the Army House on Friday.

The ISPR statement said that the army chief thanked both cricket legends for their goodwill visit to Pakistan.

Sir Vivian Richards and Ian Chappell are in Pakistan for their commenting on the ICC Champions Trophy matches at the official television channel.

