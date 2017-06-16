Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against England in first semis

CARDIFF, Wales: Pakistan won the toss and decided to put England into bat first with two changes in the team -- Mohammad Amir not playing due to back spasm and legspinner Shadab Khan comes in for Faheem Ashraf in the first semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy at Cardiff.

For the second time in three days in Cardiff, Sarfraz won the toss and elected to field on what was now a used pitch.

Amir has been replaced by Rumman Raees. Amir was ruled out with a back spasm, having been a key figure in Pakistan´s virtual quarter-final win against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday.

Meanwhile England dropped struggling opener Jason Roy, whose four in the 40-run group win over Australia meant he´d averaged just 6.37 from eight one-day international innings this season, with a mere two double-figure scores.



Roy was replaced by Test wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, who has scored three fifties in his last four ODI innings.



Bairstow has never before opened at this level but did make his highest List A score of 174, for Yorkshire against Durham, at the top of the order last month.



It is expected to be a bright, sunny day which means that both the wicket and weather conditions should favour the batsmen.

Pakistan marched into the semi-finals after recording a dramatic three-wicket victory against Sri Lanka at the same ground on Monday.

Used pitch .. No Amir .. Win Toss Pakistan & Bowl .. they are always full of surprises .. You gotta love em .. #ENGvPAK #CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 14, 2017

England, perhaps the strongest team in limited-overs cricket, remained unbeaten in the tournament with 6 points winning all the games of Group A.

Pakistan have announced their ambitions of playing in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach said his team will not settle for anything less.

Sarfraz is fully aware that Pakistan are nowhere near the all-conquering England side but still stressed that his team has the guts to beat the hosts.

But can they do it?

Will there be more Pakistan celebrations like this after the England v Pakistan #CT17 Semi Final? pic.twitter.com/vNp1vEoINX — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2017

"We would have batted first anyway," said England captain Eoin Morgan at the toss.



"Throughout the competition, this pitch has shown to be better to set a target than chase one.



"Pakistan can beat any team in the competition on their day so we´re preparing for their best," the top-order batsman added.



Meanwhile Sarfraz said: "England are a good team so we have to play positive cricket against them."



Pakistan, batting second as they will in this match, beat England by four wickets in an ODI at Cardiff last year after chasing down a target of 303.

Teams



England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan