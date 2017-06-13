Sarfaraz lauds Amir for his steadfast innings

CARDIFF: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who produced a superb innings following a top-order collapse to see Pakistan into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, appreciated Muhammad Amir for his sensible and steadfast innings against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

While talking to media after a huge victory, Sarfaraz said, “first of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Thanks to Amir, he played really well. I jus told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that's why Pakistan won today.”

Pakistan, chasing a seemingly modest 237 to win, slumped to 162 for seven.

But Sarfraz's 61 not out and Mohammad Amir's 28 not out saw Pakistan home with 31 balls to spare after they shared an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership of 75.

Pakistan will return to Sophia Gardens for a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday.