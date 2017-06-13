Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 13, 2017

Share

PCB felicitates Team Pakistan on historic Test series win
Read More

Pakistan created history because of team work: Sallu

KARACHI: As the cricket world showered praise on the retiring duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis...

Read More
Advertisement

Sarfaraz lauds Amir for his steadfast innings

Sarfaraz lauds Amir for his steadfast innings

CARDIFF: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who produced a superb innings following a top-order collapse to see Pakistan into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, appreciated Muhammad Amir for his sensible and steadfast innings against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

While talking to media after a huge victory, Sarfaraz said, “first of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Thanks to Amir, he played really well. I jus told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that's why Pakistan won today.”

Pakistan, chasing a seemingly modest 237 to win, slumped to 162 for seven.
But Sarfraz's 61 not out and Mohammad Amir's 28 not out saw Pakistan home with 31 balls to spare after they shared an unbroken eighth-wicket partnership of 75.

Pakistan will return to Sophia Gardens for a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Kumble set to remain India coach for Windies tour

Kumble set to remain India coach for Windies tour
Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka

Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Sri Lanka
Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals

Sarfraz, Amir take Pakistan into Champions Trophy semi finals
Qatar says Football World Cup plans continue ´as normal´

Qatar says Football World Cup plans continue ´as normal´
Load More load more

More on this