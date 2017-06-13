Tue June 13, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2017

Share

Lyari youth's painting of Morgan Freeman takes social media by storm

A portrait of Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is doing the rounds on Twitter in Pakistan.

What makes the portrait  special is that it has been painted by a youth from Lyari, a neighborhood which has long hit the headlines for gangland violence.

The portrait of 80 year old was tweeted on June 10 by Umme Kulsoom, a blogger and activist, and has earned over two thousands retweets and as many likes within a couple of days.

Identified as Jawad Ahmed Jan Baloch, the young artist is seen smiling for the camera with the portrait of the Oscar winning veteran actor.

Kulsoom shared the portrait and picture of the young artist with an aim to promote his talent, asking twitterati to retweet  and wondering whether “Can we take this to Hollywood somehow?”

She has been approached by  journalists, documentary makers and TV show managers in order to contact the 17 years old artist, who according to an article published by local news portal works at a paint shop in Lyari’s Moosa Lane locality.

 

