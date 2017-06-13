Lyari youth's painting of Morgan Freeman takes social media by storm

A portrait of Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is doing the rounds on Twitter in Pakistan.

What makes the portrait special is that it has been painted by a youth from Lyari, a neighborhood which has long hit the headlines for gangland violence.

The portrait of 80 year old was tweeted on June 10 by Umme Kulsoom, a blogger and activist, and has earned over two thousands retweets and as many likes within a couple of days.

This incredible artist from Lyari has made this portrait of Morgan Freeman! Let's RT this to support his talent! pic.twitter.com/RUNzPr0RcG — Umme Kulsoom (@rj_kulsoom) June 10, 2017

I daily see his talent when I cross the street where he learns this skills. Very Talented n feel proud to be a lyarianz. — Suleman gR (@SulemanGuLL) June 12, 2017

He should be sponsored to study at an art school. — Saud (@SaudSami) June 11, 2017

Lyari is ful of talent — Nabil Gabol (@Nabilgabol) June 12, 2017

Identified as Jawad Ahmed Jan Baloch, the young artist is seen smiling for the camera with the portrait of the Oscar winning veteran actor.

Kulsoom shared the portrait and picture of the young artist with an aim to promote his talent, asking twitterati to retweet and wondering whether “Can we take this to Hollywood somehow?”

She has been approached by journalists, documentary makers and TV show managers in order to contact the 17 years old artist, who according to an article published by local news portal works at a paint shop in Lyari’s Moosa Lane locality.