Pakistan military gives further details of op against Daesh in Mastung

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, on Thursday gave further details of Mastung operation during which Pakistani security forces destroyed the headquarters of Daesh militants in the massive offensive conducted against the extremist militia that lasted for almost a week.

Special commandos participated in the operation to destroy a several kilometer long cave complex being used by militants of Daesh and affiliated Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group to plan attacks across Pakistan.

On Thursday, the military said the successful operation by Security Forces in Mastung denied establishment of any direct/indirect Daesh organized infrastructure in Balochistan/Pakistan.

The statement issued by ISPR says based on actionable intelligence, Security Forces conducted an operation in Mastung from 1-3 June. There were reports of 10-15 terrorists of a banned outfit Lashrake-Jhangivi Al-Almi (LeJA) hiding in caves near Isplingi ( Koh-i-Siah/Koh-i- Maran) 36 Kilometer South East of Mastung.

The said organization was reportedly making efforts for communication with (Daesh) and intended to facilitate establishment of its foothold in Balochistan.

Operation for physical clearance of target area, spread over 10 Kilometers, started early morning 1st June by landing of heliborne force. Operation continued for three days.

Terrorists who were hiding in caves offered stiff resistance. 250 Meter long gorge with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation difficult and challenging. Intelligence and Security Forces personnel fought valiantly to clear the hideout by 3rd June.

During exchange of fire, 12 hardcore terrorists including two suicide bombers were killed.

The suicide bomber used against Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on 12 May was also sent by this group from same hideout.

During the operation five security forces personnel including two officers got injured.

During the operation security forces destroyed IED making facility inside cave and recovered cache of arms and ammunition which included 50 kilograms of explosive, three suicide bomber jackets, 18 Grenades, six Rocket Launchers, four Light Machine Guns,18 small machine guns, four sniper rifles, 38 communication sets and huge ammunition of various types.

The successful operation by Security Forces besides denying establishing of any direct/indirect Daesh organized infrastructure in Balochistan,Pakistan, also foiled terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated effort of Southern Command, Intelligence Agencies and the troops for this successful operation.