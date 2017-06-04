Is ZTE Nubia Z17 the most powerful Chinese phone?

BEIJING: Chinese telecommunication giant ZTE has recently launched Nubia Z17, which is the first phone that supports Quick Charge 4+ and with 8GB RAM, it is being dubbed as the most powerful phone to come out of China yet.

The Z17 is only the second phone to come with 8GB of RAM, and the first to support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+, which will recharge the battery to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. It’s also only the second Chinese phone to utilize the Snapdragon 835 after Xiaomi’s Mi 6.

It’s also water resistant, supports Dolby Atmos, comes with an IR blaster, and will be available in five colors: blue, black, gold, red, and black and gold.

Specifications:

5.5-inch 1080p display

Snapdragon 835 processor

8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage

Dual rear cameras (23MP +12MP), 16MP front camera

Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3,200mAh battery, Quick Charge 4+

Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation or ZTE is a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company which is the world's fourth-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

