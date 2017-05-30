Ireland´s O´Brien steers MCC to win over Germany

Frankfurt am Main: Having scored his maiden century for Ireland earlier this month, Niall O´Brien fell just short of his second tonne in a fortnight in helping the MCC beat Germany on Monday.

Ireland´s wicketkeeper was guesting in an invitational team for the Lord´s-based MCC -- the Marylebone Cricket Club -- the world´s oldest club, in the first of their seven-game tour of Germany this week.

O´Brien´s knock of 96 was the MCC´s highest score as they scored 323-7 in the 50-overs match, then bowled Germany out for 247.

"I enjoyed it, it was a nice pitch and they have a good attack, there are some good bowlers there," said O´Brien after sweltering conditions in Frankfurt.

"It´s a shame I didn´t get my hundred, but there is always tomorrow."

O´Brien claimed his maiden international century for Ireland in Dublin two weeks ago, hitting 109 when New Zealand opened their tri-series with a 51-run victory.

However, he was left kicking himself -- literally -- about the way he gave his wicket away against Germany.

"It was a funny way to get out -- hitting my own wicket," he admitted.

"I tried to get inside the line of the ball to hit it to the leg side, but I stupidly kicked my stumps.

"It´s the first time I´ve been out like that."

Minnows Germany have a second 50-overs match against the MCC in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The hosts are preparing for next month´s Europe Div One tournament, against the likes of Austria, Belgium, France, Norway and Sweden, which acts as a World Cup qualifier.