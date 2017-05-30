Shabana Azmi praises Shah Rukh khan’s daughter Suhana’s acting skills

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has predicted that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will be a "good" actor.

Responding to Azmi’s complementary tweet, Suhana’s proud father superstar Shah Rukh Khan replied, “How sweet are you to say that. And of course when you say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks.”

Shah Rukh Khan's little girl Suhana is all grown up! Earlier this year, Suhana’s acting skills received rave reviews after a short clip of her school playwent viral on social media.

The star kid is currently studying abroad. In a previous interview, Shah Rukh had mentioned that Suhana was keen on joining the film industry but can only do so after she completes her studies. Going by this picture, Suhana's debut will surely be worth the wait.