Tue May 30, 2017
Sports

REUTERS
May 27, 2017

Arsenal win English FA Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1

LONDON: Arsenal won the FA Cup for the third time in four years on Saturday when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final, thanks to a contested fourth-minute goal by Alexis Sanchez and a 79th minute header by Aaron Ramsay.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa had given the Premier League champions hope in the 76th minute when he equalised.
However, Ramsay sealed the win three minutes later.

Chelsea played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after wing-back Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card.

More on this