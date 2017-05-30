Katrina Kaif poses with 'future tigers'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Everybody loves being center of attention and Katrina Kaif is also no exception. The bollywood...
Fans can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif ever since the bollywood diva joined instagram.
The gorgeous actress has earned over two million followers on the photosharing app and hardly a day goes by without Kat sharing a photo or two of her, be it Karan Johar’s birthday bash or sets of the movie she is working in.
Katrina K is recently working opposite ex beau Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, sequel of blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger.
On Saturday, the Bar Bar Dekho star shared a picture from a gym showing four young lads holding dumbbells and captioned it: The future "Tigers"
