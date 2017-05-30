Tue May 30, 2017
May 27, 2017

Katrina Kaif poses with 'future tigers'

Fans can’t get enough of Katrina Kaif ever since the bollywood diva joined instagram.

The gorgeous  actress has earned over two million followers on the photosharing app and hardly a day goes by without  Kat sharing  a photo or two of her, be it Karan Johar’s birthday bash or sets of the movie she is working in.

Katrina K is recently working opposite ex beau Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, sequel of blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger.

 

On Saturday, the Bar Bar Dekho star shared a picture from a gym showing four young lads holding dumbbells and captioned it: The future "Tigers"

 

 

