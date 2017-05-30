Here is what Manisha Koiral will write in her letter to Salman Khan

Manisha Koirala, who is all set to make a come back with her upcoming movie ‘Dear Maya’, seems to be a big fan of Bollywood Super star Salman Khan for his philanthropic work.

In an interview the Bollywood actress said that she values the work that Salman Khan renders in serving humanity.

“I would write a letter to Salman. I would want to say, ‘Dear Salman, you’re doing such fabulous work, in terms of ‘Being Human’ and hats off to you for it,” said she.

Her upcoming movie revives the lost era of letters as her reclusive character of Maya Devi receives love letters from an anonymous person which brings back happiness in her life.

In a separate interview the actress also spoke of her relation with bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan.

“Shah Rukh is really protective and he advised me a lot. I was very casual and he probably felt I’m not getting it right. He always told me to do the right thing,” she said.

Manisha and Shah Rukh Khan worked opposed each other in blockbuster Dil Se in late 90s