Tue May 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iranian mortar shell kills Pakistani man in Balochistan

Iranian mortar shell kills Pakistani man in Balochistan

QUETTA: A mortar shell fired from Iranian side of the border in Balochistan killed a Pakistani civilian on Saturday morning.

The mortar shell landed on a vehicle in Panjgur district of the province, killing the man and caused extensive damage nearby, District Commissioner Abdul Jabbar has confirmed.

The man killed in the incident has been identified as Khuda-e-Rahim.

He said Pakistan authorities have lodged strong protest with Iranian border officials and flag meeting will be held with them on Sunday in this regard.

Last Sunday, five mortar shells fired from Iran landed in the Chaghai area of the province, however, fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan
PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding

PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding
Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi
Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping
Load More load more

More on this