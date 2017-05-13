Sat May 13, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

Aamir Khan's Dangal beats Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol.2 in China

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has beaten Hollywood’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol.2 in China and has become number 1, according to Indian media

Khan’s wrestling drama won big at the box office in China despite the fact that only 34 foreign films can release in China and 90 per cent of the market is claimed by Hollywood movies.

 The film pundits are calling it a proud moment for the Indian film industry considering the restrictions on number of foreign films that can release in China.

 

 Trade analyst said on Thursday Dangal has moved to No.1 in China ahead of Guardian of the Galaxy Vol.2.   

Dangal remained India's highest grossing movie until recetnly before Baahubali 2 went on to crush evrry box office record in Indian cinema.

