Sat May 13, 2017
National

May 11, 2017

Gen Bajwa visits military installations at Quetta Garrison

QUETTA: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited military installations here at Quetta Garrison.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS interacted with young officers undergoing various courses at School of Infantry and Tactics.

 On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa also delivered the annual address to students of Command and Staff College.

The COAS spoke on security perspective both external and internal with contours of response by Army.

Later, the Army Chief visited the CMH Quetta and inquired about the health of the injured personnel of Chaman incident.

