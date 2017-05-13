Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

SC seeks documents, affidavit from Imran

Banigala: Imran’s residence among 122 structures declared illegal by CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday declared the construction of Imran...

Imran says will show money trail of purchase, sale of London flat

Imran says will show money trail of purchase, sale of London flat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said he would show money trail of purchase and sale of his London flat and money brought back to Pakistan before the Supreme Court .

Khan said in a string of Tweets that he would also present evidence before the apex court that his Bani Gala house plans were approved by Union Council of Mora Noor before construction.

 

Taking a dig at the country’s ruling family, the cricketer turned politician said there would not be a “Qatari letter drama” in both London flat and Bani Gala house cases, an obvious reference to a letter by former Qatari prime minister which the ruling family presented in the Supreme Court during the hearing of Panama Papers case to corroborate its claims about purchase of properties abroad.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its report to the Supreme Court  declared the Banigala residence of PTI chairman illegal, stating that a survey conducted in Banigala had found that 122 buildings in the area, which were either under construction or competed, had been constructed illegally.

The report said as per ICT Zoning Regulation all the buildings, including the PTI chief’s residence, were unauthorized and required to be demolished.

On April 24, the chief justice while heading a three-member bench hearing a suo moto case taken on a complaint filed by Imran Khan against the municipal lawlessness in Banigala, had directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to keep vigilance and ensure prohibition of tree cutting, encroachments and unauthorized construction.

 

In This Story

