Over dozen militants killed in Pak army attack near Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s armed forces on Saturday targeted militant hideouts for the second consecutive day near Pak-Afghan border, killing over dozen militants including a high profile commander of a terrorist outfit, Geo News reported quoting sources from Afghanistan.

“15 to 20 terrorists have been killed and 10 to 12 camps of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (PPP) destroyed in the attacks launched by Pakistan army,” according to the TV.

The sources said Rehman Baba, a high value target who used to train suicide bombers, was also among the dead.

The Pakistan army is said to have used artillery guns in the shelling to destroy the targets.