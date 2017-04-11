Security forces gun down three terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces gunned down three alleged militants after a gun battle, during the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, an exchange of fire took place between alleged militants and security forces at Golachi road, in which three of the assailants were gunned down. Sources disclosed that security forces had raided the area in search of the suspected terrorists after receiving a tip regarding the presence of nefarious terrorists in the area.

Security forces claimed that these terrorists were involved in conducting attacks in Pakistan and were also linked to foreign terrorists organisations.

Pakistan Army and security forces have been on the hunt for militants after a spate of terrorist attacks killed more than 100 people across the country and injured scores of others. Pakistan placed blame on banned outfit Jamaatul Ahrar and urged Afghanistan to act against such militants.

As per reports, Pakistan Army conducted an operation and destroyed hideouts of the JuA in Afghanistan on Friday night.