Tue April 11, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
February 17, 2017

Karachi Kings win toss, put Islamabad into bat

SHARJAH: Karachi Kings captain Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in the tenth Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Karachi Kings have made one change, dropping Sohail Khan and including left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti while Islamabad United have made two changes in their team as Saeed Ajmal has returned and Imran Khalid has also been brought in.

Teams:

Islamabad United: Dwayne Smith, Sam Billings, Brad Haddin, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imran Khalid, Mohammad Irfan, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Sami

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan

 

