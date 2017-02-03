NEW DELHI: An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who had exposed senior officers for being involved in corruption a couple of months ago, was being detained and tortured, according to his wife.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had released a video clip in which he had claimed that senior officials of the Border Security Force had been selling off rations which were meant for soldiers, for money. He urged the government to take action and also showed the deplorable quality of food which was offered for the soldiers on duty.

According to his wife, Tej Bahaur is being tortured in a prison for exposing the corruption of BSF's senior officials.

"I know too many wrongdoings of these officials. That’s why they are doing these things with me. Please do something and take my message to public. Jai Hind," Yadav can be heard conversing with his wife Sharmila, in an audio recording. Sharmila had recorded the call when they had spoken.

Sharmila said that her husband would go on a hunger strike starting Thursday and that all she could do was helplessly wait while Yadav was being 'mentally tortured'.

Yadav had reportedly called Sharmila on January 31 and told her that his voluntary retirement request had been cancelled. A BSF spokesperson denied that Tej Bahadur Yadav was being detained but conceded nonetheless that his voluntary retirement had been cancelled. He said that this was so due to the fact that a court of inquiry was underway against him.

Tej Bahadur's wife and son live in Haryana’s Rewari district. For now, all the family wants is for the BSF to release him so he can come back to his family.

"We only want him back. Just give him retirement and send him here," she said.

Sharmila also stated that Yadav had told her that the commander of his battalion was also not transferred contrary to media reports and that he was torturing him for exposing the truth in front of the world.

0



0







Soldier who exposed Indian BSF being tortured, claims wife was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183767-Soldier-who-exposed-Indian-BSF-being-tortured-claims-wife/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soldier who exposed Indian BSF being tortured, claims wife" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183767-Soldier-who-exposed-Indian-BSF-being-tortured-claims-wife.