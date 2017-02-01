MUMBAI: The cast of Raees recently attended a success party for Shah Rukh Khan's latest flick, which has been dominating the charts in Bollywood and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Mahira Khan's absence from the party was noted in particular.

Mahira Khan was to partake in Raees promotions along with the director of the movie and Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone and the rest of the cast. However, tense relations between India and Pakistan resulted in a ban on Pakistani artists by Bollywood producers. Mahira could not go to India to promote her movie and Shah Rukh Khan was left to give interviews and attend events to market the film on his own.

Recently, after the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, the cast of Raees attended a success bash. Mahira Khan was obviously missing from the pack and Rahul Dholakia afterwards, gave a shout-out to the Pakistani actress.

