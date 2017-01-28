KARACHI: Pakistani television actress Maya Ali will for the very first time, feature in a Pakistani film and that too, beside heartthrob Ali Zafar in the upcoming 'Teefa in Trouble'.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post by the actress herself. Ali Zafar also introduced Maya Ali as 'the leading lady' for Teefa in Trouble in a tweet, laying to rest speculations as to who will be the female lead in the movie.

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 27, 2017

Maya Ali captioned the Instagram post stating:-

"Believe the hype fans because it's official! I've signed my first film. And opposite my favourite Ali Zafar! Directed by the awesome Ahsan Rahim! Wow!! Teefa, you are in trouble!"

This will be the directorial debut of music director Ahsan Rahim, who has worked with Ali Zafar previously. To hsi credit, Ahsan Rahim has directed many popular music videos.

The romantic action-comedy is set to go on floors by Lightingale Productions amidst much fanfare.

