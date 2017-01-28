BOLTON: Beset with the feat that another inappropriate video of her husband might leak and cause further strain on their marriage, boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal has given her husband a final ultimatum to choose between her and his family.

With the strain increasing on their marriage due to Amir Khan's recent video leak in the backdrop of an ongoing family feud between the boxer's family and his wife Faryal, the beauty blogger has finally given her husband an ultimatum--to choose between her or his family.

If media reports are to be believed, Amir Khan's inappropriate video leak has made Faryal paranoid. The boxer's wife has now become more controlling and goes with him everywhere to keep a tab on his activities. Says a source close to the family:-

'She's paranoid about another tape being leaked. She's controlling and bossy and now wants to be with her husband all the time,' said the source. 'She wants to be with Amir at every moment and in everything he does to keep tabs on him and ensure he remains on track.'

Sources claimed that Faryal's parents quizzed the boxer about the prospect of more videos leaking onto the internet and Amir could not provide them the reassurance that more videos won't come to the fore. The boxer stated that he had lived a glamorous life as a global sports superstar for many years prior to his marriage and may have been 'filmed here and there'.

Another source confirmed that Faryal had forbidden Amir from attending his brother Haroon's wedding at Macron Stadium since she was still angry at his 'Michael Jackson' jibe and also due to the family rift.

'Amir told Faryal that would cause an outcry if they didn't go. She said if he went it would be alone which would show he had disowned her in favour of pleasing Haroon. She can't forget about those remarks, they really hurt her,' said a source.

'She's feisty and warned him that if he disobeyed her she'll say and do things which will cause an earthquake. She insists she and their daughter and her parents are the only family that matters.'

Another family source claimed that Faryal had a firm grip on Amir's life at the moment. She had access to all his social media accounts and also had the password to his smartphones. The source claimed that Amir's family were careful in what they messaged to their son, knowing that Faryal read every bit of it.

0



0







Fearing another video leak, Faryal gives final ultimatum to Amir was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182362-Fearing-another-video-leak-Faryal-gives-final-ultimatum-to-Amir/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Fearing another video leak, Faryal gives final ultimatum to Amir" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182362-Fearing-another-video-leak-Faryal-gives-final-ultimatum-to-Amir.