ADELAIDE: Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss for the fifth time in a row and decided to bat first in the fifth and final One-day International against Pakistan here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Australia brought in James Faulkner in place of Usman Khawaja while Travis Head will open the innings with David Warner.

On the other hand, Wahab Riaz has returned in the Pakistan team while Imad Waseem has been dropped.

Australia has already won the series 3-1 in the five-match ODI series.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

