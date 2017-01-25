ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked the British government to reopen the money laundering case against Altaf Hussain, expressing concern over decision to drop the investigation against the Pakistani politician.

According to Geo News, Pakistani authorities wrote to British Home Office that evidence gathered during the course of investigation be shared with Islamabad since it was vital to make headway in the money laundering cases in Pakistan.

Scotland Yard announced in October that no “further action will be taken against Altaf Hussain” and others in the long-running money-laundering case.

The case against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain started in the end of 2012 when the police found a large amount of cash at the MQM’s International Secretariat

.

0



0







Pakistan asks UK to reopen money laundering case against Altaf was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181681-Pakistan-asks-UK-to-reopen-money-laundering-case-against-Altaf/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan asks UK to reopen money laundering case against Altaf" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181681-Pakistan-asks-UK-to-reopen-money-laundering-case-against-Altaf.