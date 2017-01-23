It's my film too. It's my right: Mahira on being sidelined for Raees promotions

DUBAI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is not able to promote her upcoming film Raees in India, said it was unfair that she could not participate in interviews beside Shah Rukh Khan.

Pakistani exports Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan had made it in India. With a feverish fan following back at home and excited Indians who wanted to see them perform more in Bollywood, things took a turn for the worse when relations between India and Pakistan took a turn for the worse. Unable to promote the movie in India, Mahira recently spoke to an English daily and voiced her frustration at being left out of the promotions in India.

"Yes I’m grateful, but it’s something I have worked for! Why shouldn’t I feel it? Just because I’m an actor? Just because it’s a film? Just because it seems like fluff? I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that’s asking for too much? It isn’t! It is my right. This was also my film," she said.

The actress is currently in Dubai, promoting the film via print and radio interviews. Mahira also shed light on how it was to get to know someone like Shah Ruhk Khan on a personal level. The actress said that SRK was brilliant, intelligent as well as funny.

"We’ve had amazing conversations. It’s so much fun to talk to someone who’s intelligent. It’s not just about films, he can talk about anything! He was watching [Netflix TV series] Narcos while we were shooting, he can talk about books and history. Of course, I’ve always been a fan. But if you watch his interviews, you can tell he’s witty, smart. It was a pleasure working with someone you can have a conversation with. I think he’s hilarious, sometimes at my expense," she gushed.

Raees will release all over in India on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan stars in and as Raees, a notorious bootlegger who is chased by a tough cop played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mahira Khan plays the female lead in the movie, who happens to be Raees' love interest.

