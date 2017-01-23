Boxer Amir Khan skips brother's wedding celebration

BOLTON: Amir Khan and wife Faryal's absences from the wedding celebration of Haroon Khan, the boxer's brother, were noted as speculations rose that all was still not well in the family.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom did not show up at the former's brother Haroon Khan's wedding party, which was held at Bolton FC's Macron Stadium in front of 1000 people. While Haroon Khan hosted the lavish bash at the stadium, boxer Amir Khan was training 5,000 miles away for his upcoming bout in San Francisco.

Faryal and Amir Khan not showing up creating a stir in the media, especially after the former's outburst against her in-laws for, what she alleged, was 'bullying' her. Faryal had claimed that her in-laws had urged Amir to divorce her while she was pregnant with their child and the boxer's sister had hit her and tried to throw a remote control at her.

Amir Khan's sister and parents had responded to the claims, terming them false and claimed that they had just tried to dissuade Faryal from sharing 'semi naked' pictures of herself on social media. Amir Khan did not speak much about the feud and distanced himself from both sides, as the feud died down after a couple of weeks.

Faryal Makhdoom had alleged in an interview that her in-laws used to taunt her by calling her Michael Jackson and made fun of her by alleging that she had undergone plastic surgery.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal had attended Haroon Khan's wedding ceremony in Pakistan in 2015 but the couple snubbed Haroon's UK celebration. A couple of days earlier, an inappropriate video of the boxer was released to a website, which showed him performing lewd acts while talking to a woman on Skype.

A source claimed that Haroon understood why Amir couldn't make it to his brother's wedding celebration.

'He's also close to Haroon because both of them are boxers so to miss his wedding celebration has caused him some angst.

'But they both understand that he's in the middle of a training camp and he can't interrupt that to attend the celebration.

'Even though it can't be avoided he is gutted to miss such an important family occasion.

'He has a rough time of it in lately and having his closest loved ones constantly fighting so publicly has taken its toll.

'Haroon understands why his brother couldn't make it but it would have been a perfect chance to try to put a hellish few months behind the family.'

