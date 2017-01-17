BOLTON: Trouble keeps brewing for boxer Amir Khan, whose problems took a turn for the worse after an ill-suited video of the athlete was leaked to an American website on Monday, in which he can be seen performing a lewd act.

As if the public spat between his wife and in-laws was not enough to cause worries for the British-Pakistani boxer, another scandal placing him in the eye of the storm has just emerged. According to details, an inappropriate video of the athlete has been leaked to a website which shows him performing a lewd act during a Skype conversation with a model believed to be from Arizona.

The video is believed to be made three weeks after Amir got married to his wife Faryal Makhdoom in 2013. The woman in the video, who happens to be from Arizona, allegedly had a fling with Amir in 2010. As per British media reports, three more X-rated videos of Amir Khan are being offered to various websites.

According to a source of the British newspaper The Sun, Amir Khan was shattered due to the video leak.

"This is a mortifying moment for Amir. He’s a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn’t be worse. There had been rumours about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so," said the source.

The past month, Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom had been embroiled in a public spat with her in-laws, claiming that they abused and bullied her for three years. Faryal had claimed that she had been cropped out of pictures by Amir's sister, who had also hit her and threw a remote control at her. Amir's family denied the accusations and claimed that they had problems with the way Faryal dressed and shared her pictures on social media.

Faryal and Amir's marriage has been earlier rocked by accusations of infidelity against the light welterweight boxer, who has been accused of having flings with glamour models Carla Howe and Natalia Fox and solicitor Tanya Read.

