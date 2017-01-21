-
Bilawal takes serious notice of Pitafi's remarks
KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken serious notice of the media reports about derogatory remarks of Sindh Minister for Works Imdad Pitafi about Functional League woman MPA Nusrat Sehr Abbasi.
Pakistan People’s Party media cell in its tweets on Saturday said, Bilawal has asked PPP Sindh President and Parliamentary Leader in the House, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro to issue show cause notice to Imdad Pitafi before an action.
Earlier, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had also asked Pitafi to extend apology to Sehr Abbasi for his derogatory remarks.
Meanwhile, talking to a private TV, Nusrat Abbasi rejected the notice taken by the party chief, saying that Pitafi’s membership must be revoked.