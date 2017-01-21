SYDNEY: Pakistani batsman and ODI captain Azhar Ali will once again take charge of the green shirts against Australia once again after getting declared fit in the fourth One Day International match to be held on Sunday.

A hamstring injury during the first match against Australia in Brisbane had forced the Pakistani ODI captain to pull out of the next two matches against Australia. In Azhar's absence, former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had led the team against Australia.

Under Hafeez's captaincy, Pakistan won the second match while they lost the third to Australia. With Azhar Ali's inclusion into the team, the batsman will lead the team against Australia in the fourth One Day International match.

Australia are 2-1 up against Pakistan in the five-match ODI series. The tourists have been previously whitewashed 3-0 in the Test series by the Aussies.

