RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ISPR said.

According to the statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Bajwa and Raja Farooq Haider discussed security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) besides matters of mutual interest.

The Army Chief assured AJK Premier that Pak Army is fully prepared and capable to respond to all types of threat from across.

Raja Farooq Haider thanked Gen. Bajwa for Pakistan Army’s contributions towards security and development in AJK particularly in the field of education, health and communication infrastructure.

