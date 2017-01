Melbourne: Pakistani bowlers especially pacers Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir have restricted Australia to 220 in second ODI.

Aussie skipper helped his team recover from early collapse but Pak bowers kept the situation under control after Steve Smith won the toss.

0



0







Pak restrict Australia to 220 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179357-Pak-restrict-Australia-to-220/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak restrict Australia to 220" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179357-Pak-restrict-Australia-to-220.