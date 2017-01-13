Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been invited to speak an event hosted by The Oxford Union, Oxford University’s debating society.

“Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses and models in Bollywood, best known for Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3, two of the most successful Bollywood films of all time. Her modelling career has included work for Coca-Cola, LG and Blackberry. Kaif is also highly involved with her mother’s charitable trust, Relief Projects India, which strives to improve the rights of women and children in India,” said a statement posted on the website of the union,” the website said of the bollywood actress.

Tariq Ali, a British Pakistani activist and filmmaker, , Sean Bean, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones star, and other prominent personalities from the world of sport, media and culture have been invited to speak at the event

“Tariq Ali is a write, journalist, activist and filmmaker, who first became politically active in his teens when opposing military dictatorship in Pakistan. An ex-President of the Oxford Union, Ali has debated against Henry Kissinger over the Vietnam War and extensively criticised American foreign policy, the Israeli government and neoliberal economics. His work has led to him allegedly being the inspiration for songs by both the Rolling Stones and John Lennon,” said the Union on its website.

