NEW YORK: US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday it would be an "asset, not a liability" if he gets along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but admitted it was not a given that the pair would be allies.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," Trump told a press conference -- his first since winning the November presidential election.

"I don´t know that I´m going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there´s a good chance I won´t," he added, in the wake of explosive allegations about his dealings with Russia and purported intelligence gathered by Moscow about him.





0



0







Trump says it´s an ´asset´ if Putin likes him was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178385-Trump-says-its-an-asset-if-Putin-likes-him/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump says it´s an ´asset´ if Putin likes him" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178385-Trump-says-its-an-asset-if-Putin-likes-him.