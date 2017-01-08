SYDNEY: Key paceman Josh Hazlewood will be rested from Australia´s first one-day international against Pakistan this week after his starring role in the Test series sweep, coach Darren Lehmann said Sunday.

Hazlewood was the leading wicket-taker with 15 in Australia´s 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan.

He and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc will have planned rests throughout the five-match 50-over series ahead of next month´s Test tour to India.

"Josh has got through a heavy workload during the home summer so far," coach and selector Lehmann said.

"In the past two months he has sent down almost 300 overs across two Test series against South Africa and Pakistan, as well as three ODIs against New Zealand."

Lehmann said Hazlewood was not injured but would stand down from Friday´s first match in Brisbane.

"We have decided to give him a week to freshen up at home and he will link up with the ODI squad in Melbourne ahead of the second match of the series," Lehmann said.

Lehmann said Hazlewood would play at the Gabba if one of the other fast bowlers was injured ahead of the match.

Hazlewood, who turned 26 on Sunday, has enjoyed a stellar season taking 32 wickets in the six home Tests against South Africa and Pakistan.

The other one-day internationals will be played in Melbourne (January 15), Perth (January 19), Sydney (January 22) and Adelaide (January 26).

