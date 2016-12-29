KARACHI: Coach of Women Cricket team Basit Ali on Thursday lost his cool and went on to slap a former cricketer Mahmood Hamid, days after publically “giving a final ultimatum to his critics, according to Geo News.

Ali, who was recognized by many to have similar batting style as former cricket legend Javed Miandad , slapped Hamid during a one-day cricket tournament at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Mahmood Hamid told Geo News that Basit Ali slapped him while he was busying talking to someone.

Basit Ali has recently faced criticism for what his critics say poor performance of the team.

Hamid called on cricket authorities to remove Ali from his post for his misbehavior and intolerance to criticism.

He also accused him of tarnishing image of Pakistan cricket. Calling the incident regrettable, Pakistan Cricket Borad Chairman Shahryar Khan said strict action would be taken against Basit Ali. "PCB will not tolerate physical violence, we will launch an investigation to figure out whether the incident actually happened and then take action," he told media.

