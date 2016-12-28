MELBOURNE: Australia scored 131 runs at tea after Pakistan declared their first innings at 443 for nine wickets on day three of the second test against Australia on Wednesday.

Yasir Shah had bowled Renshaw to give Pakistan their first breakthrough. David Warner was not out 77 with Usman Khawaja on 39, trailing the tourists by 312 runs.

Earlier, Azhar Ali finished unbeaten on 205 after Wahab Riaz fell for one, caught and bowled by paceman Josh Hazlewood for his 100th test wicket.

Azhar´s double-century, the highest score by a Pakistan cricketer in Australia, put the tourists well in front but their chances of forcing a result have been reduced by the rain that disrupted the opening two days.

Hazlewood finished with 3-50, with fellow seamer Jackson Bird grabbing 3-113.

