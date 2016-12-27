FAISALABAD: Four more people died late on Monday night after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas eve, raising the death toll to 22 in Toba Tek Singh, hospital sources said.

Over two dozen people were hospitalised in DHQ Toba Tek Singh as their health deteriorated after consuming the alcohol in Mubarakabad Christian Colony, where 18 of them died.

Condition of 12 others is said to be critical and they have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, authorities have formed an inquiry committee under DSP Atif Imran to probe the matter.

