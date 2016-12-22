MUMBAI: After many fake and doctored pictures were doing the rounds on social media, the real image of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi made its way to the internet, going viral instantly.

For those of you who couldn't wait to see the Bollywood actress' son, the wait is over. A leading Indian website claimed that the picture of Saif Ali Khan leaning in towards his wife while Kareena can be seen with the baby, is authentic and not fake.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on December 20, 2016. The couple decided to name the boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, which sparked fury and anger on Twitter. People were infuriated at the couple's decision to name their child after the Turk-Mongol emperor who is accused of slaughtering thousands to conquer Delhi.

