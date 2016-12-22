KARACHI: Famed Pakistani singer Taher Shah, who has broken the internet for his songs Eye to Eye and Angel, escaped Pakistan on Wednesday, fearing for his life after he received a couple of death threats.

According to his manager, the singer had received death threats and since the government failed to provide him security, he had left Pakistan. His whereabouts were also not known to his manager, who said that Shah had left the country for sure.

"Pakistan's famous singer Tahir Shah, who is known for spreading love through his music had been receiving life threats for quite some time," a statement released by his agent said.

"Recently Mr Shah made his film debut with Pakistan's first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats.

"Mr Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan," the statement said.

"Even I don't know where he has gone to but he has left Pakistan for sure," said Taher Shah's manager.

Taher Shah released his latest song Angel in April 2016, after his first song Eye to Eye went viral over the internet for its bizarre content. Angel also broke the internet, as Taher Shah trended on number one in both India and Pakistan when the song was released. Twinkle Khanna, Ali Zafar, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan all reacted to the song.

