Mark Zuckerberg brings AI-powered shopping to UK with Muse

Meta is launching its customizable AI assistant Muse, powered by Muse Spark mode in the UK, starting today.

The AI assistant will be available through a standalone app and WhatsApp, following millions of downloads and top app store rankings in the US.

The Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement on X, “Releasing Muse in the UK starting today -- now spells colour with a ‘u’.”

Now the best thing is its feature as Muse automates everyday tasks such as sending emails, managing calendars, booking travel and Christmas shopping supported by UK partnerships with Marks & Spencer, Currys, Sainsbury’s, and easyJet.

To build user trust, Meta states that Muse cannot see passwords or payment details, does not share chats with advertisers, requires explicit approval before making purchases or sending emails, and is monitored by a secondary "security agent."

A top Meta exec told The Sun that Muse “doesn’t just answer questions, it actually goes and does stuff for you” as the bot finally arrives in Blighty.

“AI agents go beyond the experiences that folks might have been used to before with AI,” said David Singleton, VP of Engineering for AI Products at Meta.

“For all of these brands, we work really carefully with them to figure out what it is that Muse could do with your company, your services, your products, to serve people well,” David added.

“So, for instance, with Ocado and Sainsbury’s, you can do online grocery shopping. Muse can help you build the cart, and then can actually choose a delivery slot and order it for you.”

However, UK watchdogs issued a warning that AI agents could accelerate fraud and data misuse. Earlier, a Reuters report revealed that Meta employee complaints regarding bugs, such as Muse reading encrypted Signal messages and displaying random bank balances. According to Meta, it has been fixed.

Talking about Muse availability, it is available to people in the UK aged 18 and older via iOS and Android apps, inside WhatsApp and the muse.ai website.