South Korea tightens high school exam rules with metal detectors over AI cheating

South Korea will deploy nearly 8,000 metal detectors across its high schools and enforce harsher penalties—including expulsion and zero scores across all same-day subjects—in a sweeping crackdown on smart-device and artificial intelligence (AI) cheating.

The new rules were unveiled after a national uproar over technology-assisted cheating, with the top scorer in a national tax-accountant examination admitting to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and artificial intelligence to cheat.

Acting Education Minister Choi Eun-ok unveiled the measures during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, days after an AI-assisted cheating scandal during last week’s national university entrance exam forced the resignation of Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin.

Under the revised rules for middle- and high-school internal assessments, simply possessing a smart device—such as smart glasses, wireless earbuds, miniature cameras, or smartphones—constitutes cheating. Previously, only the single subject in which a student was caught was invalidated; now, every test taken that day will receive a score of zero.

The government will distribute 7,989 metal detectors to 2,387 high schools nationwide to screen students before exams and after restroom breaks, while shutting down campus Wi-Fi and urging students to cover shirt buttons to block hidden cameras.

The ministry is also seeking Higher Education Act revisions to extend university exam bans for serious cheating from one year to up to 10 years.