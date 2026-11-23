Apple’s THESE exciting products expected to launch in 2027

Apple is likely to launch a range of multiple thrilling products in 2027, with a redesigned iPhone, an upgraded smart home device and a revamped Apple Watch among the highly anticipated releases.

Here's a list of all the expected products that are likely to release next year:

iPhone 20 Pro

The iPhone 20 Pro could mark a significant design change as the Cupertino-based tech giant celebrates the iPhone's 20th anniversary.

Several rumours suggest the device is likely to feature a design inspired by the iPhone Air, with curved edges, a titanium frame and a quad-curved display for a nearly bezel-free appearance.

HomeView Ultra

Another eagerly awaited product is the HomeView Ultra, reportedly featuring a 9-inch screen and 360-degree rotation.

The device could automatically turn towards users during conversations, making it an ideal choice for everyone to use in kitchens and other shared spaces.

Apple Watch series 13

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 13 could get a significant redesign, potentially breaking compatibility with existing watch bands. Although previous redesign rumours have not materialised, reports suggest the company may receive a refreshed appearance alongside hardware enhancements.

While these products remain unconfirmed, their rumoured features have already generated excitement among Apple enthusiasts looking forward to the company's 2027 lineup.