Anime Adventures codes for November 2026 to enjoy free rewards
Here's a list of Anime Adventures codes for November 2026 for improved gaming experience
By Syeda Fazeelat Fatima
Published November 23, 2026
Anime Adventures is back following a new update, with a range of new and exciting codes likely on the way.
Some old codes still work and a few new ones exist, so redeem them all, old and new, in the Roblox game.
Anime Adventures codes for November 2026
Here's a list of Anime Adventures codes for November 2026:
2MILLIONFAVES (level 20 required) latest!
SUMMERCOMEBACK (level 20 required)
CELESTIALCOMPASSU21 - 1x Celestial Compass
AACOMEBACK (level 10 required)
DUNGEONS - 1x Dungeon Run Key
UPDATESOON5189 - 500x Gems
APRILFOOLS (level 20 required)
MILLIONFAVES (level 20 required)
2BILLIONAA (level 50 required)
Anime Adventure codes (expired)
- UPDATE20RELEASE
- UPD20INCOMING
- ASSASSIN
- UPDSOON
- SHUTDOWN1230
- MERRYCHRISTMAS2
How to redeem Anime Adventure codes?
Follow these steps to easily redeem Anime Adventure codes:
- Initially, find the Codes area. In the lobby, look for the Codes area, which sits in front of the Raid zone.
- Now open the codes redemption box.
- Insert any active code from the list into the box and ensure to avoid mistakes.
- Afterwards, click redeem.
Syeda Fazeelat Fatima is a journalist, covering developments in healthcare, medical research, digital innovation, and technology
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