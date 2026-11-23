Anime Adventures codes for November 2026 to enjoy free rewards

Anime Adventures is back following a new update, with a range of new and exciting codes likely on the way.

Some old codes still work and a few new ones exist, so redeem them all, old and new, in the Roblox game.

Anime Adventures codes for November 2026

Here's a list of Anime Adventures codes for November 2026:

2MILLIONFAVES (level 20 required) latest!

SUMMERCOMEBACK (level 20 required)

CELESTIALCOMPASSU21 - 1x Celestial Compass

AACOMEBACK (level 10 required)

DUNGEONS - 1x Dungeon Run Key

UPDATESOON5189 - 500x Gems

APRILFOOLS (level 20 required)

MILLIONFAVES (level 20 required)

2BILLIONAA (level 50 required)

Anime Adventure codes (expired)

UPDATE20RELEASE

UPD20INCOMING

ASSASSIN

UPDSOON

SHUTDOWN1230

MERRYCHRISTMAS2

How to redeem Anime Adventure codes?

Follow these steps to easily redeem Anime Adventure codes: