Nvidia on Monday said it was reinstating Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia chief, less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned over an affair with a woman, suspect of spying and other reported affairs with Nvidia employees.

Nvidia on Monday said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal under pressure from US President Donald Trump following revelations of extramarital affairs by Huang, including with an alleged spy.

According to Reuters, Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as President Donald Trump, who said last week he wanted to see Huang back in the top ⁠job.

He resigned on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman.

The statement said on Monday, “NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.