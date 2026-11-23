Nvidia stock spikes 27% pre-market as Jensen Huang returns as CEO

Nvidia shares saw a 27% surge in pre-market trading after Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO on Monday, November 23, effective immediately.

The major announcement came 12 days following his resignation, which followed reports of an alleged affair with a Chinese spy.

Nvidia stock

Nvidia stock jumped to 27% pre-market to $159.48, which is roughly 33% below its October 6 record close of $239.24 and nearly 8% below where it stood at his resignation day.

Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

The board said it was satisfied with Huang's "candor and ability to lead" after a series of meetings with him. It also said it had received input from senior US government officials and is confident his return poses no national security risk. President Trump had urged the board to rehire him. Interim CEO Colette Kress stays on as CFO, and Harvey Jones remains chair.

As per the board, Jensen Huang was an ideal leader, having "candor and ability to lead."

Harvey C. Jones, Nvidia’s chair, stated, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, keeps her job as chief financial officer, and Jones stays on as chair.

Following Huang’s return as the AI chip manufacturer’s CEO, he released a statement, which read, “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

“I can’t wait to get back to work,” the statement added.