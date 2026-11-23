Two States sue SpaceX over Grok-generated Deepfakes and alleged safety failures

Virginia and Oregon have sued Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging that its Grok AI image generator lets users generate and distribute non-consensual sexual deepfakes such as AI-centric images depicting children.

The lawsuit marks the first time US states have sued the Elon Musk owned space enterprise over alleged safety failures involving Grok and its social network X.

Moreover, they allege that the company falsely marketed Grok and X as generally safe, violating consumer protection laws.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones are seeking civil penalties.

Jones wrote, “This content can cause fear, distress, and anxiety in those who are unwillingly exposed to the content.”

Rayfield wrote that such conduct “erodes important norms regarding consent and privacy and trivializes sexual imagery, abuse, and exploitation.”

The lawsuit comes after increasing international scrutiny of Grok, with authorities in the UK, Spain, Ireland and France investigating concerns surrounding AI-generated explicit imagery.

Previously, SpaceX defended its AI products, with the company representatives claiming that appropriate protections and strict controls remain in place.

However, the company has yet to comment on the latest lawsuits.

The legal action adds to mounting pressure on Musk's company as governments increasingly scrutinise AI platforms over non-consensual imagery, privacy violations and child safety concerns.